Judy Tenuta, GRAMMY-Nominated Comedian, Dead at 72

Judy Tenuta has died. The comedian, who was known as "The Love Goddess," died at her Studio City, California, home on Thursday after a battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer, her rep confirmed. She was 72.

Born in a Chicago suburb in 1949, Tenuta became the first in her family to graduate college after attending the University of Illinois at Chicago, where she majored in theater.

Her interest in comedy began when she took an improv comedy class at The Second City. She served as the opening act for many comedians throughout the 1970s. After earning her "Love Goddess" title by dressing up as the Virgin Mary and incorporating an accordion into her routine, she moved to New York City.

She went on to host an HBO comedy special and appeared in several TV ads, before moving to Los Angeles. With California as her home base, she embarked on national comedy tours over the years.

Throughout her career, Tenuta had theater credits in Los Angeles and Chicago, had comedy specials on HBO, Showtime and Lifetime, became a two-time GRAMMY nominee, and penned two books. She appeared on TV shows including General Hospital and Corey in the House, and in films such as Material Girls and Sister Mary.

Tenuta is survived by her life partner, Vern Pang, as well as six siblings, two nephews, four nieces and a grand-niece. She will be interred at Hollywood Forever Cemetery.