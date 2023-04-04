Judy Farrell, 'M*A*S*H's Nurse Able, Dead at 84

Judy Farrell, who played the role of Nurse Able on M*A*S*H, has died at 84 years old, ET confirmed.

Judy died on Sunday, nine days after suffering a stroke. In a statement to TMZ the actress' son, Michael, revealed that Judy was consciously alert while in the hospital and was able to squeeze the hands of her loved ones, but couldn't speak due to the stroke.

The actress appeared in eight episodes of M*A*S*H as Nurse Able. The hit American war comedy-drama TV series aired on CBS from 1972 to 1983. Judy's first husband, Mike Farrell, also starred on the series as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt.

In a statement to ET, Mike mourned Judy's passing and highlighted her devotion to their family, even after their divorce. "Judy was my first wife and is the mother of our two children. Despite the fact that our marriage ultimately failed, we struggled to find a way to remain positive and continued to work together to raise our children."

"Judy is a beautiful woman, a talented actress and a wonderful writer. A jock, a rabid basketball, baseball and football fan, she had a great sense of humor that drew people to her, and laughter was the background music whenever she was nearby. Judy was deeply, dearly loved," Mike said.

Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images

Judy's M*A*S*H co-star, Loretta Swit, who played the role of Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, released a statement to Fox News after Judy's death.

"Judy was a most beautiful woman – inside and out. We grew up together," Swit told the outlet. "She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able."

In addition to M*A*S*H, Judy's TV credits include roles on Get Smart, The Partridge Family, Port Charles, Fame and Quincy, M.E.

Judy was married to her first husband, Mike, from 1963 until 1983. She later married Joe Bratcher, whom she was with up until her death.

The actress is survived by Bratcher and her two children, Michael and Erin.