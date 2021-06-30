Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request to Remove Jamie as Co-Conservator

The judge in Britney Spears' conservatorship case has denied her request to remove her father as conservator of her estate. An order signed on Wednesday made both Jamie Spears and Bessemer Trust Company co-conservators of her estate.

Britney's attorney, Sam Ingham, asked the court back in November to suspend Jamie from conservatorship duties, and for Bessemer Trust be appointed as the sole conservator of her estate.

"The conservatee's request to suspend James P. Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice," Wednesday's order reads.

Britney's attorney can file another motion to remove Jamie, or, per Britney's wishes, petition to end her conservatorship altogether.

The judge's decision comes a week after Britney spoke out in court, asking the judge to terminate her conservatorship so she can get her "life back." Britney, who has been under the legal conservatorship for 13 years, joined the Los Angeles court hearing via phone last Wednesday, and called her conservatorship "abusive."

She said her conservators have a tight reign over her finances, her career, her personal life and even her reproductive decisions. She told the court that she is forced to have an IUD so that she cannot have children and has not been permitted to marry.

A rep for Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Britney's person, issued a statement earlier on Wednesday, saying that Jodi has not prevented her from having children, and supports Britney in her path to "no longer needing a conservatorship of the person."

Jamie, meanwhile, asked in court documents obtained by ET that his daughter's claims be investigated as they are "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights."

See more in the video below.