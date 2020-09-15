Jude Law Welcomes Baby No. 6, His First With Wife Phillipa Coan

Jude Law is a new father again! The 47-year-old actor shared that his wife, Phillipa Coan, recently gave birth to their first child together during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The new addition to the family marks Law's sixth child. He and his ex-wife, Sadie Frost, have three children together -- 23-year-old son Rafferty, 19-year-old daughter Iris and 18-year-old son Rudy. Law also has a 10-year-old daughter, Sophia, with model Samantha Burke, as well as a 5-year-old daughter, Ada, with singer Catherine Harding.

Law revealed the big news when asked by Fallon about what he's been doing while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Law shared that he's been gardening and added, "Oh, and on top of that I had a baby. So there you go."

"It's really wonderful," he added. "Again, we feel pretty blessed that we were in a time where we could, as a family, you know, we can just nest and enjoy each other's company every day as it came. It was an unusual but a kind of enforced love-in."

The notoriously private actor did not reveal the name or the sex of his child, and had never even confirmed Coan was pregnant, though she was spotted with a noticeable baby bump while walking in London with him back in May. Law and Coan, a psychologist, have been married since May 2019, when they tied the knot in a ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Meanwhile, Law's children have clearly inherited his good looks. Rafferty has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana, while Iris stunned in a Burberry campaign in 2017. Watch the video below for more.