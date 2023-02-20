Judd Apatow Explains Why He's Not 'Traumatized' by Daughter Maude's Role in 'Euphoria'

Judd Apatow has nothing but pride for his 25-year-old daughter, Maude, and her role in the hit HBO drama Euphoria.

Apatow caught up with People at the Directors Guild of America Awards on Saturday in Beverly Hills and set the record straight on her daughter's success, assuring that he's "not traumatized" by the racy series.

Maude plays the role of Lexie Howard, whose character's storyline was centerstage in season 2. "I can watch it. I love it. I'm not traumatized because I've read the scripts," Apatow said of Maude's role.

The director went on to share the advice he's given his children, Maude and Iris, as they start their careers in entertainment. "Just do things that you're passionate about. Don't do anything just to work. Do things that you really care about," Apatow said.

At last year's Directors Guild of America awards Apatow echoed similar sentiments to ET while on the red carpet.

"I'm just in a puddle," Judd told ET, at the time, of watching Maude on HBO's hit series. "I'm just bawling and crying."

"I'm excited to watch it again, because it was really emotional watching it the first time, because of the show and also because of how amazing she was in it, I thought," he added.

Judd noted that, as a parent, "you're always happy when your kids are doing well and have a job."

"She's doing the things she loves doing and doing an incredible job, so we're thrilled," he added of himself and his wife, fellow actress Leslie Mann.