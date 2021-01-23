Joshua Bassett Shows Support for Sabrina Carpenter's 'Skin' Song Amid Olivia Rodrigo Drama

Joshua Bassett is showing support for Sabrina Carpenter amid a rumored musical feud between her and his co-star (and rumored ex-girlfriend) Olivia Rodrigo. On Friday, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor praised Carpenter's new single, "Skin," which fans think is about Rodrigo.

Posting a screenshot of Carpenter's single's cover art, Bassett, 20, wrote, "Been stuck in my head since I heard it!!!"

"Congratulations @sabrinacarpenter on 'skin,' the new label, & all that's to come!!!" he added.

Instagram Story

HSMTMTS co-stars Bassett and Rodrigo, 17, never confirmed an off-screen romance. However, fans think the pair previously dated before breaking up last year. Rodrigo posted a TikTok about "failed relationships" in August.

As for Bassett and Carpenter, 21, the two have been romantically linked for months, even posting their Halloween couples costume on social media.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo released the hit single "Drivers License" in which she sings about an unnamed ex and about how he's "probably with that blonde girl / who always made me doubt /she's so much older than me / she's everything I'm insecure about." Fans couldn't help but interpret that to be about Carpenter, who is blonde and four years older than Rodrigo.

As for Carpenter's newly-released track, it had fans guessing it was made in response to Rodrigo' song.

"Maybe we could’ve been friends/ If I met you in another life/ Maybe then we could pretend/ There’s no gravity in the words we write/ Maybe you didn’t mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme," she sings.

"And I’m not asking you to let it go but/ You been tellin’ your side/ So I’ll be tellin’ mine," Carpenter adds in another verse, also singing, "You can try/ To get under my under my under my skin/ While he’s on mine…Don’t drive yourself insane."

Meanwhile last week, Bassett also dropped his song titled "Lies, Lies, Lies," which fans also seemed to think was a response to Rodrigo's "Drivers License."

In it he croons, "I know what you said about me / I hope that it makes you happy / You can't seem to get me off your mind." The music video also features driving scenes that resemble parts of Rodrigo's visual.

For more on the love triangle drama, watch below.