Josh Duhamel Emotionally Pays Tribute to 'Las Vegas' Co-Star and 'Mentor' James Caan

Josh Duhamel is remembering his former co-star. After news broke that James Caan had died at age 82, the 49-year-old actor took to his Instagram to emotionally pay tribute to the late actor.

The men co-starred on Las Vegas, a TV series that ran from 2003 to 2008.

"I just want to take a minute to remember Jimmy Caan, one of the kindest, coolest, funniest people I've ever met, one of my mentors," Duhamel said, as he got choked up. "You'll be missed Jimmy Caan, I love you."

Alongside the video Duhamel wrote, "Rest in Peace Jimmy Caan. Love you."

Duhamel was one of several stars to remember Caan following his death. In a statement to ET, Al Pacino, Caan's Godfather co-star, called the late actor "my fictional brother and my lifelong friend."

Meanwhile, Robert De Niro told ET, "I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing," and Francis Ford Coppola remembered Caan as "someone who stretched through my life longer and closer than any motion picture figure I’ve ever known."

Caan's cause of death has yet to be revealed. A statement posted to his verified Twitter account read, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."