Joseph Gordon-Levitt Joins VidCon Panel on Producing Amid Coronavirus (Exclusive)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is bringing his expertise to VidCon Now -- and ET has the exclusive details. The 39-year-old actor will join a panel of industry experts on YouTube Originals: Producing During Lockdown panel, streaming Thursday, July 30 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET on VidCon Now's YouTube Channel.

The panel, moderated by YouTube Originals Unscripted Development executive Lauren Celinski, also includes Reggie Hudlin (Showrunner, Bear Witness, Take Action), Reed Duchscher (CEO, Night Media) and Kristen Wong (Producer, Dear Class of 2020). Gordon-Levitt hosts and executive producers YouTube Originals' Create Together #WithMe.

YouTube Originals: Producing During Lockdown promises to take the audience behind the scenes of how YouTube and industry experts pivoted their content strategy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The discussion will highlight how production quickly adapted during these unprecedented times, how they conquered shortened timelines, what lessons they learned and more.

The panel is the first in a series of creator tentpole events presented by YouTube. It joins the lineup of community tentpole events from VidCon Now, including the upcoming Night of Awesomeness, which will showcase top creators going head to head in a variety of iconic YouTube challenges on July 25 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET on VidCon Now's YouTube channel. Hosted by the Merrell Twins, the evening will feature top TikTok star Amelie Zilber, Riley Hubatka, the Coverboys, ATV's Honey Robinson, the Montes Twins, as well as special musical performances from JUFU, Avenue Beat and more.

