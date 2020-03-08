Jonathan Cheban Robbed at Gunpoint in New Jersey

Jonathan Cheban was held up at gunpoint over the weekend. The incident reportedly occurred in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and left the reality star and entrepreneur robbed of his $250,000 watch.

Cheban -- who legally changed his name to Foodgod last year and is best known for his appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- was with his mother when they drove to a friend's house. Cheban, his mother and the friend were held at gunpoint in the driveway, according to multiple reports.

The gunman reportedly walked up and asked for the time, before drawing a weapon and eventually pointing the gun at Cheban's mother, according toTMZ. A second man was on the scene, allegedly acting as a lookout.

The commotion reportedly drew the attention of neighbors, which is what led to the two men fleeing, but not before taking Cheban's Richard Mille watch, People reports.

According to authorities, police were called at approximately 8:30 p.m. and responded within a minute of the call. Police say the incident involved "two male suspects who fled the scene on foot."

Responding officers tracked the suspects with K-9 units, but the immediate search did not lead to their capture, nor the recovery of any stolen property.

Police also released descriptions of the suspects. The gunman is described as "a dark-skinned Hispanic male, in his late 20s to early 30s wearing a purple shirt, light blue jeans, and white and gray sneakers." The second suspect is described as "a heavyset Hispanic male wearing a gray sweater."

Authorities added, "This is an ongoing investigation at this time, and anyone with information that will lead to the apprehension or identification of the perpetrators of this crime is encouraged to contact the Englewood Cliffs Police Department Detective Bureau."