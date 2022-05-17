Jon Gosselin Undergoes Hair Transplant Surgery, Wants to 'Get Back in Shape' (Exclusive)

Jon Gosselin is showing off his brand new 'do! The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star underwent hair transplant surgery and says it's part of a larger mission to get back in shape and feel like the best version of himself.

On an upcoming episode of The Doctors, airing Wednesday, Gosselin goes into detail about the procedure and explains his motivation behind the change.

The reality TV star says losing his hair was especially upsetting for him because he was proud of his full head of locks. "When I first started losing my hair I was really upset because I used to have a lot of hair," Gosselin says. "I don't want tall people staring at my bald spot."

Gosselin stressed that his makeover isn't just about his hairline, but rather a head-to-toe process. "Physically, I want to get back in shape," he explains.

Working with L.A.-based plastic surgeon Dr. John Layke, founder of the innovative Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, Gosselin was a perfect candidate for follicular unit extraction.

Jon Gosselin

"Jon's a great candidate for this procedure because he does have male pattern baldness, with baldness particularly around the vertex of the scalp," Layke explains, noting how he transplanted hair from the sides of Gosselin's head and put them on the top of the scalp.

"That way it gives him a much better, all-over appearance of the hairline," Layke says.

Gosselin recently showed off his updated look at his daughter, Hannah's, 18th birthday bash in Miami, where she also celebrated the launch of her very own product line, Gosselin Girl Beauty.

Jon Gosselin

Gosselin and his daughter have grown even closer in recent years, when Hannah decided to live with her father rather than her mother, Kate.

"I chose to live with my dad, I feel like I just made the choice for myself. I have always been closer with my dad and we've always had a strong, good relationship," Hannah recently shared with ET. "It's a lot, growing up in a very busy household with lots of kids. And there's not really a one-on-one relationship, for attention, that you have with your parent. I felt like my dad gave me that attention and a feeling like I had a good, solid relationship with a parent."

Jon & Kate Plus 8 aired in 2007 and ran for five seasons. The famed TLC parents announced their separation midway through the last season and finalized their divorce in 2009.

The Doctors airs weekdays, check local listings.