Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen React to Death of 'Two and a Half Men' Co-Star Conchata Ferrell

Ferrell died on Monday as a result of complications following a cardiac arrest, according to Ferrell's longtime agent and friend, Judith Moss, who confirmed the news to ET on Tuesday. Ferrell died peacefully, surrounded by family at Sherman Oaks Hospital in Sherman Oaks, California. She was 77 years old. Ferrell was best known for playing housekeeper Berta on Two and a Half Men.

Cryer tweeted about the sad news, calling her a "beautiful human."

"Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers," he wrote. "Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths."

"I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many," he added.

She was a beautiful human



Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths.



I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many. https://t.co/SucL6gFaAR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Sheen called Ferrell an "absolute sweetheart."

an absolute sweetheart

a consummate pro

a genuine friend

a shocking and painful loss.



Berta,

your housekeeping

was a tad suspect,

your "people"keeping was perfect.



💕©️💕 pic.twitter.com/cJMK8APgQV — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) October 13, 2020

Adam Sandler also remembered Ferrell fondly, tweeting, "RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family."

RIP. Great lady. Will be missed terribly. So sorry to her family. pic.twitter.com/6Y9oMdLXOP — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) October 13, 2020

"Rest In Peace Conchata Ferrell," added Maureen McCormick. "I love you and feel so blessed to have worked with such a talented, beautiful, kind, generous and lovely lady. Sending all my heartfelt condolences to your family."

Rest In Peace Conchata Ferrell💔 I love you and feel so blessed to have worked with such a talented, beautiful, kind, generous and lovely lady. Sending all my heartfelt condolences to your family. pic.twitter.com/Z3bHqDmw5v — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) October 13, 2020

In a statement to ET, Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre also remembered the beloved actress.

"We called her Chatty. And we all loved her," the statement reads. "Twelve years of highs and lows, and lots and lots of laughter. Through it all she was a rock. One of the greats. I was privileged to call her a friend."

Moss, Ferrell's longtime agent and close friend, told ET, "Her work and being in front of an audience was always her joy. Conchata's talent, laughter and smart, quick wit that she brought to her characters and her life will be greatly missed. The entertainment and energy she created will always be treasured by all of her loyal fans."

In July, TMZ reported that Ferrell was transferred to a long-term care facility after suffering a heart attack. Ferrell's husband, Arnie Anderson, told the outlet that she was first hospitalized in May after feeling ill. According to the report, Ferrell's illness was the result of an infection she suffered late last year.

Ferrell is survived by her husband, one daughter, two stepdaughters, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.