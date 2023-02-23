JoJo to Make Her Broadway Debut as Satine in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

JoJo is heading to Broadway! On Thursday, Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced that the 32-year-old singer will soon be making her Broadway debut in the production.

Beginning on April 11, JoJo will star as Satine in the show. Her limited-engagement will run through July 16. JoJo will star opposite Tony nominee Derek Klena, who returns to the production in the role of Christian.

Ashley Loren and Tony winner Aaron Tveit play their final performance as Satine and Christian, respectively, on Sunday, April 9.

JoJo reacted to her exciting new job on Instagram, gushing that she "can't believe" the "dream come true" of "performing on Broadway and living in NYC" is happening.

"When I first saw this musical I fell instantly head over heels in love. I watched from the edge of my seat, hanging onto every word of every song," she wrote. "This show is a full on feast for the senses and the opportunity to play Satine feels like the culmination of so many dreams. I cannot believe I get to join this phenomenal cast and company!!!! You guys blow me away!!!"

JoJo added, "I know this show means so much to so many and I promise to put all I have into every single night as Satine."