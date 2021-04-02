JoJo Siwa to Star in New Nickelodeon Musical 'The J Team'

JoJo Siwa is gearing up for her next project -- and it starts filming this month! The 17-year-old will executive produce and star in a new live-action musical called The J Team, Nickelodeon and Awesomeness announced on Wednesday.

Siwa -- who also shared the exciting news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon -- will co-star with Tisha Campbell-Martin, Laura Soltis, Julia Marley, Kerrynton Jones and Kiara T. Romero. The J Team is written by Eydie Faye and produced by Ron French. Don Dunn is executive producer.

The 90-minute feature-length film will follow a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach Val (Soltis) decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Campbell-Martin). Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies (Jones, Romero), must try their hardest to abide by Poppy’s new, harsh rules. Realizing she cannot hide her sparkle or bow anymore JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her.

Timed to the release of the movie will be an original soundtrack featuring six new songs from Siwa and more.

"I am so excited to be filming The J Team!" Siwa said in a statement. "It has so much singing and dancing! I can't wait for everyone to hear all of my new music in the movie and see the big ending!"

Siwa recently revealed to followers on social media that she had arrived in Vancouver ahead of an exciting new project. The pop star also thanked fans for "the most endless amount of love and support" since coming out.

"Somebody said, 'What label are you?' And you know, I have thought about this and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I really don't know this answer," Siwa shared on her Instagram Story on Jan. 23. "I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people."

"I want to share everything with the world, I really do. But I also want to keep things in my life private until they're ready to be public," she added. "What matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's OK and that it's awesome, and that the world is there for you."

