JoJo Siwa Reveals Bald Spot From 'Really Bad Stress Rash' While on 'Dance Moms'

Jojo Siwa is setting the record straight about her hair. On Tuesday, the So You Think You Can Dance judge got candid about her bald spot.

“When someone notices my bald spot and wonders what it’s from...” the 19-year-old dancer wrote over the video that starts with her showing off the patch of missing hair on the side of her head, before it transitions into pictures of her time on Dance Moms.

“Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there,” she captioned the video. Siwa made another video, this time responding to a follower who asked, “I’m confused, it’s from your tight ponytails?”

@itsjojosiwa Stress rash on my head when I was on Dance moms lead to no more hair there 🫠

In the video, Siwa went on to explain the situation a little bit further and shot down the speculation that the bald spot is the result of her signature ponytails. “I figured I would just explain this,” she said as she showed off the missing patch of hair that is on the front side of her head.

“So no, it’s actually not from the ponytails, because if it was from my ponytails considering it went on this side, it would be this, because this didn’t really get pulled at all,” she added showing the place on the opposite side of her head where her ponytail used to be.

She added, while apologizing for her hair’s awkward length, that it was the result of stress induced during her time on the Lifetime reality series.

“This oh my gosh this hair right now, is an awkward length ignore it,” she told the camera. “This is because when I was little, you can see that I actually have a little bit of one right now,” she said as she showed off a little red spot. “But when I was little I had a really bad stress rash right here on Dance Moms. And I would pick at it all day long and I damaged every single hair follicle that has ever been right there. So now I’m carrying her love with me right there.”

Siwa rocked her signature ponytail with was adorned with a huge bow throughout the duration of her time on the series up until her 18th birthday, when she decided to let her long blonde tresses flow. The “Boomerang” singer styled her long locks in various ways during her time on Dancing With the Stars.

“HAPPPPPY,” she captioned the selfie that showed her smiling in the car, following her hair transformation. In May, the "Hold the Drama" singer dished to ET about her decision.

"I remember being eight and being like, 'One day I want to cut my hair, like, this is so cool,'" she said. "I've always loved it. Finally I got my mom on board, I got my whole team on board and I was like, 'I have to do this before somebody says no.' So then I immediately chopped it the next day."