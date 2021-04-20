JoJo Siwa Cuddles Up to Girlfriend Kylie at Disney World

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend are spending time at the happiest place on Earth! The 17-year-old Dance Moms alum took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics from her and girlfriend Kylie Prew's trip to Disney World.

In one clip, Siwa and Prew happily hug each other as they take a ride in the Vintage Amphicar at Disney Springs. On Splash Mountain, the couple got close once again, with Prew giving the camera a thumbs up as she sits with her arm around Siwa.

During their trip, the pair also got silly in the theme park and posed for a pic with the rest of their group.

"I’m happy:) so so so happy," Siwa captioned her post.

Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ community in January. After sharing the news, Siwa thanked her followers for "the most endless amount of love and support."

"I am really, really, happy!" she said. "And now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy. Now that I got to share that with the world, it's awesome… I want people to know that there is so much love in the world and it is so incredible!"

In February, Siwa publicly shared Prew's identity for the first time in honor of their one-month anniversary.

"She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world," Siwa wrote in part of Prew. "And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!"

During the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards earlier this month, Siwa once again expressed her love for Prew.

"I have the best, most amazing, wonderful girlfriend in the entire world who makes me so, so, so happy," she said, before encouraging people to love who they love.

"If you want to fall in love with a girl, if you want to fall in love with a boy, if you want to fall in love with somebody who is a they, them or who is non-binary, that is incredible," she said. "Love is awesome. You can be in love with whoever you want to be in love with, and it should be celebrated."

As for how she feels after coming out, Siwa told People that she's simply "proud to be me."

"I've never gotten this much support from the world," she said. "I think this is the first time that I've felt so personally happy. Performing has always made me super happy. But for the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness."