JoJo Siwa Cries Saying Goodbye to Girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa finds it hard to be away from her girlfriend, Kylie Prew. The 17-year-old performer and social media star posted a crying selfie on her Instagram Stories on Monday, writing, "I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye."

Some of her followers became alarmed at the meaning behind the post, so she quickly hopped on her Stories to clarify.

"Reading comments on my last post and you guys were confused about why I was crying on my last Story," Siwa said through tears. "I just want to clarify, nothing happened, we just are long distance, and we had to say goodbye today and I'm sad."

JoJo Siwa/Instagram Stories

Siwa and Prew first met on a cruise ship and started dating back in January and Siwa came out shortly after, making their romance public.

"It happens every time we say goodbye and I wish we didn't have to ever, but we do," Siwa added on Monday. "It just makes when we get to say hi to each other even more special."

Wiping away her tears, Siwa added, "The reality of long distance. It's very, very, very hard, but it's the most worth it ever."

The couple recently enjoyed a trip to Disney World together, sharing sweet photos and videos together rocking matching Buzz Lightyear ensembles and face masks.

"I love you to infinity and beyond:)❤️🚀," Siwa captioned the post.