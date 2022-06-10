Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Addresses Romance Rumors: 'It's Unfortunate and Disappointing'

Johnny Depp's lawyer, Camille Vasquez, is sick and tired of the ongoing romance rumors surrounding her and her famous client, calling them "disappointing."

Vasquez, 37, who successfully defended the Pirates of the Caribbean star in his defamation trial against Amber Heard, said in a new interview with People that while the rumors are disappointing, it all, sadly, "comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."

She added, "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny -- who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now -- that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."

Something that should help dispel the romance rumors once and for all is that Vasquez does, in fact, have a boyfriend. She told the outlet she's "very happy in my relationship" while underscoring that it's "unethical for us to date our clients." And it's more than that.

"It's sexist," she said. "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."

A source close to the defamation trial told ET last month that rumors are "entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue." Vasquez, who was promoted to partner at the Southern California-based firm Brown Rudnick following the trial, entered the spotlight during her cross-examination of Heard, producing some of the most tense moments since the trial kicked off on April 11.

"I care very deeply about my clients, and we have obviously become close. But when I say we, I mean the entire team, and of course that includes Johnny," Vasquez added. "And, I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hug everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that."

Vasquez is referring to court video showing her -- after Heard was dismissed from the witness stand -- embracing her colleague with a brief hug before she hugged Depp twice, patted his chest twice and held his hand. Depp, who sported a huge grin, rubbed her back and kept his eyes on her as she walked away.

"This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against hime," Vasquez explained to People. "And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then of course I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were gong to fight for him because he deserved it."

Vasquez and another one of Depp's lawyers, Benjamin Chew, made appearances on Good Morning America and the Today show following the verdict and insisted that social media exponentially in favor of Depp did not sway the jury and that the verdict didn't hurt the #MeToo movement.