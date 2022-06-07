Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Former Los Angeles Penthouse Up For Sale

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's former penthouse is on the market. The lavish Los Angeles apartment where the contentious exes spent much of their brief, 15-month marriage is for sale.

The unit is one of the five that the Pirates of the Caribbean star owned at the top of downtown LA’s famous Eastern Columbia Building. Upon his divorce from Heard in 2016, Depp, 58, listed and sold all five penthouses for a combined $12.78 million.

While all five units were reportedly interconnected when Depp and Heard lived there, they were subsequently divided after he sold them, and the penthouse that most recently went on the market is listed for $1,765,000.

James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

The luxury condo, located in the heart of downtown LA, is a one-bedroom, two-bathroom two-story residence with 1,780 square feet of space.

James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

The penthouses atop the Eastern Columbia Building featured prominently during the testimony during Depp's defamation lawsuit against Heard, which came to a close last week -- shortly before the penthouse unit went on the market.

James Moss for Douglas Elliman Realty

Depp, meanwhile, has been in the UK, performing on stage with Jeff Beck during the legendary guitarist's European tour.

The actor made his first post-virdict appearance last Thursday, at the Sage venue in Gateshead, in Northern England. During the show, Beck announced that he and Depp have been collaborating on a new album that they will be releasing next month.

"I met this guy five years ago and we've never stopped laughing since," Beck reportedly declared during the concert on Thursday. "We actually made an album. I don't know how it happened. It will be out in July."

Depp previously joined Beck on stage over the weekend, ahead of the jury's decision.

On Wednesday, after a total of 14 hours of deliberations, that spanned three days, the seven-member jury unanimously decided that Depp, 58, was defamed by Heard and that she "acted with actual malice."

The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Depp's punitive damages, however, were reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.

Heard, 36, was awarded $2 million by the jury in compensatory damages for her counterclaim but nothing in punitive damages. The jury found Depp liable after his attorney referred to Heard's claims as a "hoax."

Following the verdict, Depp took to social media to react. In a statement posted to Instagram, Depp said that he is “truly humbled” that the jury “gave me my life back.”