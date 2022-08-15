'John Wick' Prequel Series Coming to Peacock

The John Wick franchise is expanding to television. On Monday, Peacock revealed that the streaming platform has teamed up with Lionsgate on The Continental, a three-part “special event” series starring Colin Woodell and Mel Gibson based on the action movie franchise.

First announced in 2018, the series was originally slated to air on Starz. Now, it is set to premiere on Peacock in 2023.

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer, with Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs adding, “John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world. We’re delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe.”

According to Peacock, the series “will explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge for assassins,” as it follows hotel manager Winston Scott in the 1970s. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic location, Winston gets sucked into the “mysterious underworld of New York City.”

The Continental will star Woodell as a younger version of Winston, a character originated by Ian McShane in the films. McShane has appeared in the first three installments starring Keanu Reeves and is slated to reprise his role in the upcoming fourth sequel.



Rounding out the cast is Ayomide Adegun, who will portray a young Charon (based on Lance Reddick’s character); Peter Greene, who dons the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert); Gibson, as Cormac; Ben Robson as Frankie; Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles; Jessica Allain as Lou; Mishel Prada as KD; and Nhung Kate as Yen.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers and showrunners on The Continental, and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger. Hughes directs the first and third nights while Charlotte Brandstrom helms the second night.