John Wayne Gacy Is the Subject of New Netflix Docuseries: Watch the Chilling Trailer

The life and crimes of John Wayne Gacy is the subject of an all-new Netflix docuseries from true-crime director Joe Berlinger. On Thursday, the streaming platform released the chilling trailer for Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, which features previously unheard audio interviews with the notorious serial killer.

Known as the Killer Clown, Gacy murdered 33 boys -- most of them teenagers -- and buried them inside his Norwood Park, Illinois home, between 1972 and 1978, before an investigation into the disappearance of a Des Plaines teenager led to his arrest. While convicted of 33 murders, it’s believed by many that Gacy, who was sentenced to death and died in 1994, is responsible for more unsolved murders or disappearances.

“What I tell you is what I know as fact… I’m a power person. I enjoy power… Nobody else had the guys to pull off what I pulled off… I outsmarted you again,” Gacy can be heard saying as the trailer cuts to archival footage and interviews with key participants in the investigation surrounding his missing victims as well as one of his survivors.

In addition to the hours of unheard audio and new interviews, the three-part documentary will explore Gacy’s past as an aspiring politician, local contractor and part-time clown-for-hire while living in the suburbs of Chicago – and how he was able to go undetected for so long as he preyed on young men, many of them gay and unaware that such a predator existed.

The Netflix documentary, meanwhile, should not be confused with Peacock’s six-part docuseries, Devil in Disguise, which was released in March 2021. The documentaries are just two of many films and series depicting his horrible crimes.

“One of the most compelling reasons to revisit this story is that there's just still so many unanswered questions about the case,” executive producer Alexa Danner previously told ET about the continued interest in Gacy. “There's still so much mystery that lingers even to this day.”

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes premieres April 20 on Netflix.