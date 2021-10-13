John Travolta Posts Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta is paying tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston, on what would have been her 59th birthday. The 67-year-old actor Instagrammed a smiling picture of Preston on Wednesday, sharing how much he and their children still miss her.

On Wednesday, Travolta captioned the photo of Preston, "Happy Birthday Kelly. We miss and love you very much."

In August, Travolta appeared on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show, Hart to Hart, and spoke about the conversation he had with Benjamin about his mom's death.

"[Ben] said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" Travolta recalled. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."

"I said, 'But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay,'" he continued. "I said, 'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say?' I said, 'I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let's look at it that it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

In April, John opened up about the grief he's experienced since Preston's death.

"I learned that mourning someone, dealing with grief is something very personal," he told Esquire Spain. "Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead you to heal. Your grief is different from another person's journey."

"The most important thing you can do to help another person when they are in mourning is allow them to live through it and not complicate it with yours," he continued. "Even though it's great to have company, sometimes it turns into you helping them instead of you working on your loss and grief."