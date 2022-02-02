John Stamos Says Son Billy Is 'Obsessed' With 'Full House' Because of Bob Saget

John Stamos says his late friend, Bob Saget, might be to blame for his 3-year-old son, Billy’s, latest obsession.

"Billy was never interested in Full House and I was perfectly fine with that,” the 58-year-old actor, who starred as Uncle Jesse Katsopolis in Full House and Fuller House, captioned a cute video of his son watching the show on Tuesday. "Bob died, now he’s obsessed! I blame Bob. (And nanny, @tayloraldrich)."

In the clip, John pans the camera from the TV -- which is playing an early episode of the classic series -- to Billy who says, “This is funny.”

While Stamos played like he didn’t enjoy the moment, Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, couldn’t help but gush about it in the comments. “I love this, John ❤️❤️,” she wrote.

On Monday, Stamos paid tribute yet again to his longtime friend, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65, with a video of them performing a duet.

“Me and Bob hacking through 'Unchained Melody,'" he wrote. “Miss him so much tonight.” In the clip, Stamos plays the piano while Saget sits next to him strumming the guitar, while they belt out the song by The Righteous Brothers.

Stamos and Saget’s 30-year friendship didn’t begin automatically, but grew over the course of time as they starred together in Full House, and Saget was there for Stamos when his father died. In an interview with The New York Times, Stamos recalled the last time he saw his friend, prior to his death.

"The last time we were all together, we went on a double date to Nobu, maybe a month before he passed away," Stamos said. "He didn’t look like a guy who was going to die, but he was very calm, which was odd for Bob."

"He was at peace somehow. And he listened and he was thoughtful and didn’t interrupt; he cared about what we were saying," he continued. "I hate to say it, but it was the Bob that I always wanted to see. And it was the last time I saw him."

Since Saget's passing, Stamos has posted a host of tributes to his “brother” on social media. In addition, the Fuller House star spoke about how much love the world had for Saget during his private memorial service in Los Angeles on Jan 14.

"I just wish he knew how much the world loved him when he was here," he said via The Los Angeles Times. "I spent many a night trying to convince him of how loved he really was (or maybe it was the other way around — him trying to convince me how loved he was). But that was just Bob bluster. There's no way he thought his death would have this kind of impact. This is the kind of coverage that speaks to someone who genuinely connected with people, and not just for a moment, but for generations."