John Stamos and The Beach Boys Pay Tribute to Bob Saget at Concert in Los Angeles

John Stamos didn’t miss the opportunity to pay tribute to one of his closest pals, the late Bob Saget, while performing with The Beach Boys on Sunday night. During the show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the 58-year-old entertainer sang a memorable song from Full House as photos of Saget were shown to the audience.

In a 45-second video posted by Twitter user @adeedoes, Stamos can be seen front-and-center on stage as he plays guitar and sings “Forever” while a video montage of moments from the '90s show featuring Saget plays on a screen behind him.

"John Stamos performed with The Beach Boys last night, and he paid tribute to Bob Saget with 'Forever' from Full House. When I tell you I SOBBED," the audience member tweeted.

Following the show, Stamos shared clips of the sweet tribute to his own Instagram Stories. He later reposted a video from comedian Nate Adamsky, who wrote, "Wouldn't it be nice? @thebeachboys killed it last night! Loved seeing John f*cking Stamos slam those drums like a champ @johnstamos and his dedication to @bobsaget was beautiful. Overall it was an amazing time!"

Saget died suddenly at age 65 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, in January, leaving behind his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three daughters -- Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer -- from his previous marriage. Saget had performed a stand-up comedy show the night before his death.

Days later, Stamos penned an emotional Instagram post honoring Saget, saying he was "not ready to accept that he's gone."

"I'm not going to say goodbye yet. I'm going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He's standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They're laughing so hard, they weep," he wrote. "On his way to the hotel, he calls his beautiful, loving wife, Kelly. He says he feels 26 again, alive!"

"Then asks her to fix up a picture he wants to post. She tells him it doesn't need fixing, and tells him how handsome he is. He tells her he loves her with every bit of his heart," Stamos continued. "And when he gets to the hotel to put his head on the pillow, he misses his daughters, his family, his friends. God, he loves us all so much. And he goes to sleep dreaming of when we'll all meet again - and he's smiling. I know in my heart he's smiling, still hearing the laughter from a few hours before."

He concluded, "I'm just not ready to say goodbye yet. Maybe tomorrow. Maybe."

Since then, Stamos has taken every chance he can to pay tribute to Saget, whom he starred alongside on Full House for 8 seasons from 1987 to 1995. The two remained extremely close friends, and later graced the screen together again on Fuller House.

On what would have been Saget's 66th birthday in May, Stamos shared a throwback picture of the pals, writing, "'Death ends a life, not a relationship' – Jack Lemmon. Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly."