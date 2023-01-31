John Stamos' 4-Year-Old Son Billy Has the Cutest Way to Calm Down

John Stamos' four-year-old son, Billy, has a lesson for us all. Stamos posted a TikTok of Billy guiding the viewers through a quick meditation routine before bedtime. Billy tells the viewers the routine helps him calm down.

"So, I taught my parents something that I think you would really like," Billy tells the camera. "I'm going to teach you it right now. I learned it at school and I'm going to teach it to you."

Billy holds up both his hands and repeats the phrase "peace begins with me." With each word, he touches one finger to his thumb, rotating through each finger several times before then closing his eyes and repeating the motion without speaking.

"On that last one when I was closing my eyes, I was saying it in my head so I would be much calmer," Billy says when he's done. "And that's what I did in today's video!"

Stamos captioned the TikTok, "Wise words from my kid."

Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos, married in 2018 and welcomed Billy two months later. Shortly after Billy's third birthday in 2021, Stamos opened up to ET about the good, the bad and the ugly of parenthood.

"It's much harder than I ever thought," Stamos said. "I've been around kids my whole life, on TV shows [and] my nieces and nephews. I also wanted to be a father, and my wife does most of it, but boy is it a responsibility."

Nevertheless, Stamos added that he still loves being a dad. "At the end of the day, you don't want a trophy and you don't 'win,' you don't get a ring. But if you do it right, you've raised a kid that's loving enough, that's smart enough, and that's caring enough to be a better version of yourself," Stamos said. "I get choked up thinking about it."

Similar to his own son's new meditation lesson, Stamos finds peace in giving it his all. "At the end of the day, can you look in the mirror and go, 'I did my best. I did my very best?'" Stamos shared. "I think those are the things I'm gonna be [teaching] to my son. Do your best."