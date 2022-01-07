John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler Finalize Their Divorce

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler are no longer husband and wife.

ET confirmed the former couple has officially finalized their divorce. This comes almost six months after the comedian filed the paperwork, and a couple months after he welcomed his first child, son Malcolm, with Olivia Munn. ET has reached out to Mulaney's rep for comment.

Mulaney and Tendler tied the knot in July 2014 in Boiceville, New York. In May of 2021, ET confirmed that the couple was splitting after six years of marriage. They have no children together.

Mulaney checked himself into rehab for 60 days in December 2020 after struggling with alcohol and drug abuse. Tendler, an artist, told Page Six through her spokesperson following their split, "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Shortly after the news of his separation from Tendler, Mulaney was spotted with Munn in May. The two went public with their romance in June after they were spotted together at Rick's Drive In & Out in Los Angeles.

In September, Mulaney revealed that he and Munn were expecting a baby during an interview with good friend Seth Meyers on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Reflecting on the past few months of his challenging life events, he said Munn "held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together. I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really -- we're both really, really happy."

The couple welcomed their son in November, with the new parents introducing Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney in December by sharing the first photo of their bundle of joy. Mulaney and Munn have since shared sweet moments with their little one on social media.

For more on the pair, see below.