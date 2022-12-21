John Mayer Talks About Sobriety Impacting His Dating Life, What's Hottest to Him in a Relationship

John Mayer is opening up on his new approach to dating after years of high-profile romances. The 45-year-old musician appears on Wednesday's episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, admitting that the interview is "out of character" for him.

While speaking with host Alex Cooper for more than an hour, Mayer opens up about his outlook on relationships and how his six years of sobriety have impacted his dating life.

Mayer, who has been romantically linked to Taylor Swift, Katy, Perry, Jessica Simpson, Jennifer Aniston and many more celebrities, describes himself as "single" and notes that contrary to popular belief, he has always sought out long-term relationships.

"Every relationship I've been in was devoted to the idea that this could go the distance," he says. "My entire life, today included, if you told me I could have a great two months with someone but it would end on the first day of the third month, I would not be interested. I've always sought potential for long-term relationships. I know what my mistakes were looking back, not worth talking about."

In terms of moving forward from past mistakes, Mayer doesn't mind that some of his romances have had messy endings.

"As long as you're aware of what those things are and how you can apply that to the next relationship, I don't see a problem with any past relationships ending badly," he says. "Mine are different because they are well known."

Theo Wargo/WireImage for Clear Channel Radio New York

Noting that he "quit drinking" about six years ago, Mayer says that means he doesn't have "liquid courage" while on a date.

"You have to be honest. You have to express yourself, you have to be really, glaringly honest," he explains of the impact of his sobriety on his dating life. "Here's who I am, here's what I like, here's what makes me nervous. Here's what I reject as an idea. You have to express your anxieties. You can't just walk over them by drinking. You have to be like, 'Here's what I'm anxious about.' When someone in life accommodates your anxiety, that's bonding."

Mayer adds that he aspires to have a romance that can endure hardship without considering a split.

"I'm always supremely impressed by couples I know who are having a hard time but haven't even considered breaking up. That's hot. That to me is the hottest," he says.

He's also looking forward to having more mundane fights.

"I can't wait for someone to be mad at me because I said I would take the dry cleaning in [and I didn't]," he says. "I would love that because that would suggest that we're into something deep, meaningful and secure."

As for his biggest turn-on today?

"Nothing's hotter to me than conflict resolution. I am horny for conflict resolution," he quips.