John Legend Performs Emotional 'Never Break' During Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention

John Legend brought his soulful sounds to night two of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. The EGOT winner backed Democratic nominee Joe Biden and took part in the virtual event. Introduced by Tracee Ellis Ross, Legend kicked off his performance by singing the powerful song "Never Break" from his latest album, Bigger Love.

Sitting at the piano, wearing a white suit with a black shirt, the singer was accompanied by a handful of backup singers to belt the emotional tune.

"We will never break / We will never break / Built on a foundation / Strong enough to stay / We will never break," Legend crooned. "As the water rises / And the mountains shake / Our love will remain."

Following the performance, Legend tweeted, "Thanks to the @DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak. The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now."

Thanks to the @DemConvention for asking me to close out a powerful night with my new song #NeverBreak. The song is about love, hope and resilience, and I think we could all use some of that right now. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 19, 2020

The DNC launched Monday with the then-presumptive Democratic nominee for president telling people they "have to keep pushing" in the fight for racial equality. Michelle Obama also urged Americans to "vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it."

"I know Joe. He is a profoundly decent man, guided by faith," Obama shared during her powerful address. "He was a terrific vice president. He knows what it takes to rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic and lead our country."

She also praised Biden as a man who "listens" and promised the American people that he will "tell the truth" and "trust science" during his presidency, if elected.

On Tuesday, Biden became the official Democratic nominee, with former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter supporting the former vice president.

This year's DNC continues throughout the week. Here's how to tune in to the virtual convention.

