John Legend on His 'Quickly' Growing Family With Chrissy Teigen and Baby Esti's Milestone! (Exclusive)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's happy family has expanded quite a bit in the last year, as the cute couple welcomed two children since January. According to the proud dad, having more kids has just led to having "more love" in their home.

Legend spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura in Las Vegas over the weekend at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's third annual fundraising gala, which benefits the Boys & Girls Club of America, and reflected on his adorable babies.

The "All of Me" singer opened up about how suddenly their family has grown, explaining, "Well, you know, it was two to three and then quickly three to four. And I think the biggest adjustment was you know the older kids getting used to having babies around."

Despite the sudden influx of infant siblings, Legend says Luna and Miles have "adjusted quite well" to the new family dynamic.

"They're such good older siblings and we have a lot of fun," he shared. "It's just more love and more joy in the house, honestly."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen with daughter Luna and son Miles in Nov. 2020. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The proud parents also recently posted a video of Baby Esti getting around the house quite quickly for an infant, and Legend shared with ET, "Esti is crawling! Things are happening!"

"She's kind of fast. I think she's the earliest crawler in our family so far," he added. "So, I'm pretty excited."

Legend was also excited to be a part of the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's third annual fundraising gala, where the crooner performed on stage as part of the benefit event.

"I've always been a huge fan of Shaq but I also am a huge fan of what he does outside of his main career," Legend said of the NBA icon. "Giving back, being a great example being a great leader."

"I'm happy to support his foundation and they do really great work around the country," he added. "We're having a great night tonight."

John Legend performs onstage at the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's 3rd annual fundraiser gala on Oct. 07, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

The fun evening of music and celebration comes less than a month after Legend and Teigen -- alongside their four children -- spent a "perfect and emotional" weekend in Italy, where they renewed their vows.

In late September, Teigen and Legend celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary at the place where it all started -- Lake Cuomo, Italy. They tied the knot there on Sept. 14, 2013.

A source told ET that the couple wanted "a big party" to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. "They held it at the new Passalacqua Hotel in Lake Como, Italy. It was a big event with all their family and closest friends," the source shared.

"Every night had a different theme, which was so much fun and festive," the source added. "Rather than a musical performer, they wanted to fly in a bunch of comedians to perform for everyone. Everyone had the best time and was so excited to be there. Chrissy, John and their kids are doing so well. They are all super happy and enjoying this time."

For more on Legend and Teigen's adorable family, check out the video below.