John Legend Helps Honor the Stars We've Lost With Heartfelt 'In Memoriam' at 2022 Emmys

Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who have died over the last year in a heartfelt "In Memoriam" segment.

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson introduced the emotional moment with a touching speech, sharing, "It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon. To quote Shakespeare, 'All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances and one man, in his time, plays many parts.'"

"As we acknowledge the legends within our industry who have passed on, we celebrate all that they created and shared with the world. May they all rest in peace and power," Anderson continued, before introducing John Legend.

Legend played piano as the segment began, fittingly with a heartfelt tribute to screen icon Betty White, who died Dec. 31, 2021 at 99.

Legend delivered his powerful new song, "Pieces," as the video montage honored the many TV stars who've long entertained audiences with their indelible legacies of iconic performances.

One particularly moving tribute honored the late Anne Heche, whose death on Aug. 12, at age 53, came several days after she was hospitalized following a fiery car crash. Heche was nominated for an Emmy in 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for her role in Gracie's Choice.

The groundbreaking Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols -- who died on July 30 at age 89 -- was also celebrated, alongside Emmy winner Pat Carroll, who is best remembered for voicing Ursula the sea witch in Disney's The Little Mermaid. Carroll died on July 30 as well, at age 95.

The thoughtful tribute included a score of longtime Hollywood veterans including Paul Sorvino, David Warner, James Caan, Philip Baker Hall, Ray Liotta, Robert Morse, William Hurt, Louie Anderson, Sidney Poitier, and many other screen legends.

Comedians Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried were also among the many late celebs honored, and Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, took to her Instagram story to share her own reaction to seeing the powerful moment.

"I've been a wreck all day waiting for this. My heart broke all over again. But I know he'd be proud for this recognition," Rizzo wrote. "This is still all so damn weird and surreal."

As always, the Emmys acknowledged that not every celeb who has died this year would be featured in their tribute, citing time constraints. In an effort to respect and honor all those who have died, the Emmys maintain an extensive "In Memoriam" tribute on their website.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.