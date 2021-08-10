Joey Lawrence Is Engaged to Samantha Cope Amid Divorce From Chandie Lawrence

Joey Lawrence is engaged! The 45-year-old former child star popped the question to actress Samantha Cope one year after filing for divorce from Chandie Lawrence, according to Us Weekly.

ET has reached out to Lawrence's rep for confirmation.

Speaking about his "writing partner," Lawrence told Us Weekly, "We've sold an original movie, a romantic comedy, which we're gonna be making later this year."

Confirming that the mentioned "writing partner" is Lawrence's new fiancée, Cope, 34, he added, “There’s a lot of stuff going on, you know, there’s a lot of stuff going on, which we’ll talk about soon, but yeah, it’s a lot of great stuff. A lot of really great stuff. She’s the best person ever.”

The couple first met on the set of their Lifetime movie, Mistletoe Mixup.

“So we met there and out of nowhere, you know, it was a crazy year and a half for everybody, obviously the whole world,” he said of their romance. “Then when you least expect [it,] amazing things happen and meeting her has just been really the greatest thing ever.”

Cope recently posted a selfie with her man, writing, "Appreciation post for this guy! Life is so full of blessings but also little unpredictable battles. I can’t thank you enough for staying positive even in the toughest of times. You’re my fav babe #gratitude."

Back in June, Lawrence made it clear that he wanted to make Cope his wife, captioning a selfie with the actress: "My favorite #forever."

The new romance comes as Lawrence is in the middle of a divorce from his estranged wife, Chandie. Chandie filed for divorce from Lawrence in August 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing came one month after Lawrence's filing for the same reason. At the time Chandie also sought joint legal and physical custody of their children. They share daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11.