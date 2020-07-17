Joey Lawrence Files for Divorce From Wife Chandie After 15 Years of Marriage

Joey Lawrence and his wife, Chandie, are going their separate ways. The actor filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Friday, ET confirms.

The news comes just two weeks after the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. ET has reached out to Joey's rep for comment.

Joey and Chandie met as teenagers, when a then-16-year-old Lawrence was on vacation at Disney World in 1993. The actor went on to marry Michelle Vella in 2002, but they split in 2005. Soon after, he tied the knot with Chandie -- at Disney World.

The pair share two daughters, 14-year-old Charleston and 10-year-old Liberty. Joey shared a touching post about his kids on Instagram in honor of Father's Day last month.

"My reason for life. My greatest blessings. Being the father of these two amazing, strong, powerful young ladies (and Ofcourse my son pictured there in the middle..lol) has brought more joy and happiness into my life then I ever could have imagined," he wrote. "God bless all the fathers out there who enjoy and share the same blessing of being a Dad. Our job as fathers is unparalleled and literally the most important and meaningful responsibility we ever could have. #happyfathersday#family #dad #dadlife #blessed#fathersday #2020."

