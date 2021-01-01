Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Share Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are looking back on the year that was by sharing never-before-seen photos of their pregnancy journey.

The couple are parents to daughter Willa, who was born July 22. News broke they were expecting their first child in February and the pair was spotted shopping for baby clothes in March.

Jonas and Turner celebrated New Year's Eve in their home amid the coronavirus pandemic, posting cozy photos as they rang in 2021.

"The gangs all here," Jonas captioned his festive black-and-white selfie with his wife.

Turner, meanwhile, shared a pic of her wearing a striped tank, billowy pants and a feathery headband with cutout stars, alongside their two dogs on the couch.

"2021 lookin' real naughty from where we're sitting," she cheekily wrote.

The couple couldn't help but reflect on 2020, sharing previously unseen snaps of the months leading up to the birth of their daughter.

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Joe Jonas/Instagram

Since becoming a mom, Turner shared several throwback pics of her pregnancy on Instagram.

Turner and Jonas never spoke publicly about her pregnancy, but their rep did confirm Willa's birth in a statement to ET on July 27.

A source told ET soon after that Jonas and Turner's bond has been stronger than ever since welcoming their bundle of joy.

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

