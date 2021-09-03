Joe Biden's Dogs Will Return to the White House After Reported Aggressive Incident

President Joe Biden's dogs, Major and Champ, will make their return to the White House soon.

CNN reports that the two German shepherds are temporarily back at the president's family home in Delaware following a "biting incident" involving a member of the White House security team. Major, who is 3 years old and the younger of the two canines, was the one involved in the incident, according to the outlet.

"[Champ and Major] are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their surroundings and new people," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement to CNN. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual."

Additionally, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday, "Yes, they will be back."

Major and Champ first arrived to the White House in January, a few days after Biden and his wife, first lady Dr. Jill Biden, settled in. CBS News reported at the time that Champ joined the Bidens in late 2008, while Major was adopted two years ago through the Delaware Humane Association. Major is also the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

Just last month, Jill talked about how Major and Champ were acclimating to their new life at the White House during a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I've been obsessed with getting our dogs settled, because we have an old dog, and we have a very young dog," the first lady shared at the time. "They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them."

"They don't have a favorite spot, they like to be wherever we are," she continued. "Even if my door's closed, they're sitting right outside the door, like, 'Let me in!'"

