Joe Biden Says Riots at US Capitol 'Do Not Reflect a True America'

President-elect Joe Biden is calling for peace. Biden spoke out as Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, breaking barriers, windows and taking over the building.

"President Trump, step up," urged Biden in his address from Wilmington, Delaware, adding that the "the scenes of chaos in the Capitol do not reflect true America."

"Our democracy is under unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. Assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself," Biden said. "An assault on the people’s representatives, on the Capitol Hill police sworn to protect them, on the public servants who work at the heart of our republic. An assault on the rule of law, like few times we’ve ever seen it. An assault on the most sacred of American undertakings, the doing of the people’s business."

“The scenes of chaos in the Capitol do not reflect true America, do not represent who we are,” he expressed. "This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. It’s bordering on sedition. And it must end, now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward."

"You’ve heard me say before in a different context, the words of a president matter. No matter how good or bad that president is. At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite. Therefore, I call on President Trump to go on national television now, to fulfill his oath, to defend the Constitution, and demand an end to this siege."

Thousands headed to the Capitol building while lawmakers were gathered inside to count the Electoral College votes certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win. As things began to worsen with people getting inside the building, and one person reportedly shot by police officers, according to CBS News, Trump eventually called on the National Guard.

WATCH: Complete remarks from President-elect @JoeBiden.



"The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president is. At their best the words of a president can inspire, at their worst they can incite." pic.twitter.com/VT6DTmcxa1 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 6, 2021

Moments after Biden made his public address, Trump then took to Twitter to post a video, telling his supporters, "You have to go home now, we have to have peace."

"We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anybody hurt. It's a very tough period of time," Trump stated.

Vice President Mike Pence also urged people to leave and stop the protests, tweeting, "The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building."

"Peaceful protest is the right of every American but this attack on our Capitol will not be tolerated and those involved will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he added.

Former President George W. Bush also released a statement, writing how "sickening" the sights he was seeing on TV were. While he didn't name Trump, he wrote, "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."

