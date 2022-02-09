Joe Alwyn Makes Rare Comment About His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Alwyn is set to star as Nick Conway, a character who is in an open relationship, in the series, which is based on Sally Rooney's debut novel of the same name. During the panel, the actor was questioned about whether or not he'd had discussions about open relationships before.

"I think people can do whatever they want that makes them happy. I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," he said, alluding to Swift, though not mentioning her by name.

While he may not have the same relationship outlook as his character, Alwyn noted, "I think one of the interesting things about Sally's writing is exploring the ideas of happiness and love and desire and intimacy outside of the constructs we've created for ourselves, whether that's friendships or families or relationships."

"As a conversation, it's endlessly fascinating and one of the reasons why people love her books and her refusal to -- without giving things away -- tie things up at the end of her stories," he added. "It's just constantly thought-provoking."

Swift and Alwyn were first linked in 2016. Last March, Swift, 32, gave Alwyn a rare shout-out while accepting a GRAMMY award. The actor contributed to both Folklore and Evermore under the pseudonym William Bowery.

During Swift's acceptance speech, she said that Alwyn's "the first person that I play every single song that I write," before telling him directly, "I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

"Taylor is so appreciative to have Joe in her life," a source told ET at the time, adding that the couple is "very happy together."

A few months later, another source told ET that the pair is "so in love."

"They grew closer than ever during the quarantine and she really trusts him. They've been continuing to be pretty low-key about their relationship to the outside world to continue to protect it," the source said. "They've discussed future plans and Taylor can see herself marrying Joe one day."