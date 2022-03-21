Jodie Turner-Smith Poses Naked for Steamy Photos With Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are bringing the heat with their latest photo shoot. On Monday, the Queen and Slim actress shared a series of photos on Instagram, from her and her husband’s date night at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.

The photo carousel led with a picture of Turner-Smith, wearing nothing but a headband, and posing on a balcony while Jackson -- who is fully dressed in a tux -- stands behind her and covers her butt with his hand.

The next photo shows Turner-Smith standing on the same balcony, sans her husband and clothes, with her back turned to the camera. Jackson makes another appearance as he leans in for a kiss from his wife, who sticks her tongue out.

In the remaining pictures, the After Yang actress documents the journey to her full look from the night with pictures of her bedazzled nails, her extensive jewelry on her fingers and her stylist helping her get into the Gucci dress she wore for the evening.

Jackson, 43, and Turner-Smith, 35, tied the knot during a secret ceremony in 2019. In April 2020, the pair welcomed their daughter, Janie. Earlier this month, at the ceremony, ET spoke with Jackson, who shared that their daughter wanted to join her famous parents at the event.

"Oh yeah, she's talking! So when we were leaving to come down here today, she was like, 'I come work? I come too? I come too,'" Jackson said about their almost 2-year-old.

Jackson, who was nominated for his work on Dr. Death, added that the couple’s daughter has dreams beyond Hollywood. "[Being an] actress is gonna be too small for her," Jackson added. "She's gonna rule the world."