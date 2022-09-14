Jimmy Kimmel Shares How Andrew Garfield Saved His Life in Shocking Superhero Moment at Emmys

After all the years of playing Spider-Man in movies, Andrew Garfield got the chance to be a real-life superhero at the Emmys on Monday night. According to Jimmy Kimmel, the 39-year-old actor stepped in to save the day when a sharp object was headed towards the 54-year-old late-night host’s table.

“These dancers come out with spears,” Kimmel recalled during the Tuesday night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "And they're banging the spears around. And about halfway through the dance, the tip of one of the spears comes flying off the handle straight at us, at our table. And out of nowhere, and I swear to God this happened, Andrew Garfield lunges forward and snatches it out of the air. Like Spider-Man!”

“Like he might really be Spider-Man,” Kimmel continued. “Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation. His shirt came open. My wife almost had to be resuscitated.”

Kimmel knew there would be people who didn’t believe his story, so he then pulled out a photo to show the audience and viewers at home, which showed him sitting with Garfield — and the spearhead.

“Well, here I am with the superhero who saved our lives,” Kimmel said. “With great power, comes great reflexes.”

While Kimmel was sharing stories from the award show, one thing he didn’t address was the backlash he received after laying onstage as a comedy bit throughout Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series acceptance speech.

The bit began when Will Arnett dragged Kimmel onstage, joking to the audience that this is the "13th time in a row that he’s lost and he just got into the skinny margaritas back there." Kimmel then remained to lie there for Brunson's entire speech, despite her telling him, "Jimmy, wake up. I won."

Though the joke went too far, according to many viewers, it didn't seem to bother Brunson, who spoke about it in a press room after her win. "I know Jimmy Kimmel, and I don't know, I feel like the bit didn't bother me that much. I don't know what the internet thinks," Brunson said.

"Honestly, Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot. He was one of the first people to see Abbott Elementary. He was the first person to message me on Instagram. He was so excited it was going to be on ABC," Brunson continued. "I was happy it was Jimmy. He’s one of the comedy godfathers. I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. Tomorrow, maybe I’ll be mad at him.”

Brunson, who is set to appear on Kimmel's show on Wednesday, joked, "Maybe I'll punch him. I don't know. We'll see what happens."

Kimmel also praised Brunson during an interview at the Walt Disney Company Emmys after-party on Monday.

"She is so unbelievably talented. And I saw her pilot before it came out on ABC, and I wrote to her, and I was like, 'I don't know how we got this, but congratulations. You made a pilot that any network would be ecstatic to get,'" Kimmel said. "She's a lovely person as well."