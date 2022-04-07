Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying She Reported His Joke to Capitol Police

Jimmy Kimmel made a monologue joke that might have the authorities looking into him. On an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, the late-night host made a joking remark about Marjorie Taylor Greene that didn't sit well with the Georgia Republican.

Ahead of Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to the Supreme Court, Kimmel made a joke in reference to one Greene's recent tweets. "This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote yes on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court. She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins, and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ,'" he said, before adding, "Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?"

Kimmel seemed to be referencing the infamous moment at this year's Oscars when Will Smith abruptly got on stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

On Wednesday, Greene tweeted in response to Kimmel's quip, ". @ABC , this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice."

Kimmel then responded to Greene, "Officer? I would like to report a joke."

According to reports, the Capitol Police have not yet confirmed Greene’s complaint.

This isn't the first time a politician has reported a joke. After hosting Saturday Night Live in February 2020, John Mulaney was investigated by the United States Secret Service for "inappropriate jokes" made about then-President Donald Trump.

“Another thing that happened under Julius Caesar, he was such a powerful maniac that all the senators grabbed knives, and they stabbed him to death. That would be an interesting thing if we brought that back now,” Mulaney said at the time.

Nearly a year later, in January 2021, the Associated Press reported that the docs from the investigation showed the bureau contacted NBC about the joke but did not interview the comedian directly. In the end, they found no wrongdoing, and noted that Mulaney made no direct threats toward Trump with the joke.

Coincidentally, Mulaney talked about this during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"The person vetting me was very understanding that the joke had nothing to do with Donald Trump because it was an elliptical reference to him,” Mulaney told Kimmel. "I didn’t say anything about him. In terms of risk assessment, no one who’s ever looked at me and thought I registered above a one. ...I said I have been making jokes about him since 2007, so I have been making fun of him for 13 years. They said if it’s a joke, then I am cleared by the Secret Service."