Jimmy Kimmel Flexes Suspiciously Fit Bicep as He Gets '#Jaccinated'

Jimmy Kimmel's COVID-19 vaccine had some interesting "side effects"! The 53-year-old late-night host of Jimmy Kimmel Live took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that he'd joined the group of stars who have recently gotten vaccinated against COVID-19.

"#jaccinated," Kimmel captioned a photo of himself sporting an extremely muscular bare arm getting the injection.

He later addressed the photo on Tuesday's show, saying, "I got the vaccine. And a lot of people have been commenting on how muscular my arm is and you're right, I agree. It is very muscular."

When several members of the audience laughed, Kimmel cut in, saying, "Don't laugh that hard! I posted that and a surprising number of people believed that was my actual arm and I didn't correct anybody."

As for any legitimate side effects, Kimmel says he is doing just fine.

"I feel good. I feel like the end of The Shawshank Redemption right now," he said of the 1994 classic prison break film. "I'm coursing with antibodies right now."

Kimmel isn't the first star to poke fun at the vaccine experience. Mariah Carey shared a video of herself hitting a high note while getting the jab, and Ryan Reynolds joked along with his vaccination photo, "Finally got 5G."