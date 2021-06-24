Jimmie Allen Reveals Sex of Baby on The Way -- and the 'Game of Thrones' Name He Wants to Use

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are having another baby girl. The country singer revealed the sex of his baby on the way in an interview with The Sam Alex Show -- and revealed the Game of Thrones name he'd like to use for the little one.

"We've got a new girl, a baby girl on the way," gushed Allen. "We didn't do the whole baby reveal thing because we did it for the first one, we're done [with that] -- whatever pops out, pops out."

Allen and Gale -- who married in May -- are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Naomi. The singer is also dad to 7-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

And it seems the pair's new addition could receive another "A" name, if Allen has anything to do with it.

"We do not have a name because we were preparing for a boy so we don't have a girl name. I want to name her Arya Stark Allen because I'm a huge Game of Thrones fan, but Lex ain't lettin' that happen!" he joked. "So I don't know what we're gonna call her. We might just name her 'Hey You.'"

Allen previously told ET when Gale was pregnant with Naomi that his son Aadyn had been "wanting to be a big brother for a while."

"He's been asking, and I finally told him," he shared at the time. "He's super excited about it."

