Jill Biden Wears Custom Blue Look on Inauguration Day

Dr. Jill Biden wore a custom-designed blue outfit for Inauguration Day. Dr. Biden officially became first lady as her husband Joe Biden was sworn into office as the 46th president of the United States and Kamala Harris became the first Black, first Asian-American, and first woman to take the office of vice president in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

Dr. Biden looked beautiful in an ocean blue hue for the momentous occasion. The custom coat and matching dress are from New York-based brand Markarian, founded by designer Alexandra O'Neill.

The A-line overcoat features dark blue velvet collar and cuffs. The tapered dress boasts a chiffon bodice, scalloped skirt hem and hand-embellished Swarovski crystal neckline. Dr. Biden accessorized the look with matching face mask, gloves and Jimmy Choo pointed-toe pumps.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"The color blue was chosen for the pieces to signify trust, confidence, and stability," the brand states in a press release. "The look was carefully crafted by a small team in the heart of New York City’s Garment Center and hand finished by O’Neill in her West Village studio. Alexandra is incredibly humbled to be a small part of such a historic moment."

Inauguration Day was a star-studded event. Celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Garth Brooks performed in front of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

