Jill Biden Looks Stunning in Purple Outfit Ahead of the Inauguration

Jill Biden looked chic in a purple ensemble ahead of Inauguration Day. The soon-to-be first lady wore a dress, coat and mask from New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen.

She, along with president-elect Joe Biden, vice president-elect Kamala Harris and future second gentleman Doug Emhoff, attended a COVID-19 memorial at Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. The four were in the nation's capital on the eve of the Inauguration where her husband and Harris will be sworn into office.

The purple dress and A-line coat with velvet tie are from Cohen's upcoming fall/winter 2021 collection. Both items are available for pre-order. Her printed face mask is from the designer's The Studio line. Face masks from the range are made with leftover fabric from previous collections, created in collaboration with luxury tailor Antony Vallon. Dr. Biden accessorized her look with matching purple gloves and a pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Jim WATSON / AFP

Inauguration Day 2021 will take place on Wednesday around 12 p.m. EST. The event will have performances from stars like Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks and Jennifer Lopez.

Shop similar coats and accessories below.

Express

$179.99 AT EXPRESS (REGULARLY $228)

Nordstrom

$44.50 AT NORDSTROM (REGULARLY $89)

Etsy

$15.99 AT ETSY