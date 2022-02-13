Jhené Aiko Brings Hometown Pride With Her Rendition of 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LVI

Jhené Aiko brought it home with her rendition of “America the Beautiful” during the Super Bowl LVI kick-off show on Sunday.

The Los Angeles native dazzled in a sequin purple dress and she softly sang the song, while backed by a harpist. During the performance, soldiers serving overseas as well as fans and players inside of Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium were moved by the patriotic performance.

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), acclaimed actress Sandra Mae Frank performed "America the Beautiful" in American Sign Language alongside the singer.

Aiko, who was born and raised in the city, appeared in the This Is LA Super Bowl spot, ahead of her performance. In the commercial, which starred Vanessa Bryant, Snoop Dog, Jay Leno and more of Los Angeles' finest celebrities, the songstress spoke about the city that she calls home.

In addition, Big Boy, George Lopez, Lauren London, Drew Barrymore, The Black Eyed Peas and more presented the city that is hosting the big game.

Prior to taking the stage, the 33-year-old “None of Your Concern” singer celebrated the moment she found out she would take the stage.

“my Daddy’s from Cincinnati… Mom is from L.A 🥰 America the Beautiful 😍 Only 12 days until the big game 😬 SEE YOU THERE! @nfl @nbcsports #SBLVI,” she captioned the post on Instagram.

In addition to Aiko, Mickey Guyton will take the stage to perform the national anthem.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem will take the stage during the Pepsi Halftime Show.