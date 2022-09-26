Jessica Simpson's Daughter Maxwell Sings and Dances Along to Her 2006 Hit 'A Public Affair'

Jessica Simpson’s latest style launch was a family affair! Over the weekend, the 42-year-old designer had her family by her side as she celebrated the release of her Jessica Simpson fall collection at Nordstrom in Los Angeles.

Simpson was joined by her husband, Eric Johnson, and their children, Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9, and Birdie, 3. In adorable snaps captured at the event, Simpson posed with her family in front of a backdrop celebrating the occasion.

Simpson and her family also showed off their individual style, especially her kids. Maxwell was the definition of cool in a fatigue jacket, jeans and boots. Ace kept things sporty in a pair of basketball shorts, a hoodie and sneakers. Little Birdie -- who looks just like her mother -- rocked gold cowboy boots, shorts and a floral vest.

In another one of the event’s standout moments, Maxwell showed off her singing chops as she danced along with her mother. During the LA Roller Girls’ performance, Maxwell sang and danced along with her mother to Simpson's hit song, “Public Affair.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection

Simpson’s family outing comes a few weeks after she enjoyed a kid-less “romantic, sexy” vacation with Johnson. The “Sweetest Sin” singer took to her Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

“The sun is settin’ on the most romantic, sexy and well deserved (if I do day so myself) Mexican getaway with my forever lover @ericjohnsonalrighhhht,” she wrote next to a photo of her rocking a swimsuit with the sun setting behind her.



“Awww I will miss this, but I will be bringin’ home a lot of extra passion for everyone and everything that is for sure Adios Cabo San Lucas 🏝☀️🌊💋🤍,” she added.