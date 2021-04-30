Jessica Simpson Says She's Dated Some Famous Musicians That Nobody Knew About

Jessica Simpson's dating history isn't all public knowledge. The 40-year-old singer appeared on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, and revealed that she's dated people that she hasn't revealed publicly.

Simpson's statement is likely a surprise to most, as she shared intimate details about her relationships with Nick Lachey, Tony Romo, John Mayer and more in her 2020 memoir, Open Book.

Simpson's private dating history came up when host Drew Barrymore complimented her on making it "viable" for other celebrities to launch their brands, thanks to the success of The Jessica Simpson Collection.

"We would look to watching people at the airport or walking down the street. We love street style," Simpson explained in response. "I was dating a guy at the time, and I would look at everybody and how they dressed their very best to be at his concert and like what was their outfit and that really was kind of my mold."

Barrymore was immediately curious about the dating comment, telling Simpson, "I’m like hmmm, I wonder what concert that was?"

"Well I have dated a couple of musicians, some under the radar that people don’t know about," Simpson replied. "We’ve got to keep some secrets. That is definitely not being told."

Deciding to keep things private in some of her romances, Simpson said, was a result of negative her experiences in the public eye.

"I felt like anytime it started to get a little bit serious I was the person to run from," she said. "Because every guy would be listening to their publicist who would be like, 'Stay away, stay away you’ll never be a respected actor, you’ll never be a respected musician if you are dating her,' but that was back then, that was the excuses I heard."

Whoever Simpson dated in the past is moot now, as she's happily married to Eric Johnson, with whom she shares Maxwell, 8, Ace, 7, and Birdie, 2.

When ET's Katie Krause spoke to Simpson last year, she called Johnson's love for her "unreal."

"The pride that he takes in our love and in me, as a woman, is so sexy and it is so empowering, because he just knows that this is my calling. He knows that this is my path and he's just there to hold my hand through it," she said. "He's really the backbone to who I am, because anytime I feel like I can't stand, he's there to hold me up and tell me that I actually can."