Jessica Simpson Recalls Being on a Hospital Breathing Machine and 260 Pounds While Pregnant With Birdie

Jessica Simpson is sharing more details about the pain and suffering she went through ahead of giving birth to her third child, Birdie.

The 41-year-old singer opened up about the scary 2019 ordeal in an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, telling the outlet she was lying on a hospital bed with a case of bronchitis that had gotten so severe, she was on a breathing machine.

"Her [Birdie] oxygen levels were dropping. I couldn't breathe," Simpson said. "I was 260 pounds. She was a very big baby. We were like, 'Just take her out.'"

Fortunately, doctors were able to stabilize Birdie, now 2, who was born via C-section and weighed in at 10 pounds, 13 ounces. Simpson and her husband, Eric Johnson, are also parents to 9-year-old daughter Maxwell and 8-year-old son Ace.

Simpson, who also opened up wrestling back control of her billion-dollar fashion brand, has been open in the past about her pregnancy difficulties with Birdie, but the severity of it wasn't known until now. Just a few months prior to giving birth to Birdie, Simpson took to Instagram and shared a photo of her severely swollen feet, asking her fans for any remedies. She would later reveal more health issues, including a month of sciatica pain. She also suffered from a lot of anxiety and insomnia.

In her 2020 memoir, Open Book, the "With You" singer described her pregnancy as "the pregnancy from hell." But the pain and everything else she endured seemingly dissipated following Birdie's birth on March 19, 2019.

On her first birthday, Simpson took to Instagram and wrote a touching tribute to Birdie. She captioned it, in part, "You have created in me a healing purposeful life to live most fully and love most deeply. With you my soul has been set free to the beauty of pure light. You guide me to shine because your heartbeat connected me to mine. Sweet baby girl, you have illuminated all of our worlds with your bright mystical star-bursting smile. I am forever yours, you are forever mine."