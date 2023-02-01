Jessica Simpson Details Secret Romance With 'Massive Movie Star' While He Was in a Relationship

Jessica Simpson continues to be an open book when it comes to her personal life. The 42-year-old musician and actress penned a new essay for Amazon titled, "Movie Star: They Always Say They're Single," in which she details a secret romance with a man she describes as a "massive movie star."

She first recounts meeting the unnamed celeb at the 2001 MTV VMAs when she and ex Nick Lachey were on a break.

Calling him "Movie Star" throughout the essay, Simpson recalls, "This megastar, who I grew up thinking was so hot, eyeballed me up and down. Like he was undressing me with his eyes."

Ashlee and Jessica Simpson at the 2001 MTV VMAs RJ Capak/WireImage

She says at the time that she "wasn't ready" to continue flirting further and left the after-party only to run into the man later at a gym in Los Angeles. She claims that she invited the man to be in an upcoming music video of hers.

"'You could be my lead guy,' I offered to this man who made millions and millions per film," she wrote.

Though she says he gave her his number, she adds that days later following the Sept. 11 attacks, Lachey reached out to her and they rekindled their romance and she never called Movie Star back. Cut to 2006, fresh off her divorce from Lachey and she writes that she reconnected with the mystery man whom she claims kissed her at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"I felt this warm rush all the way down my body to the tips of my toes in my wedges," she writes.

But Simpson adds that she saw a photo of Movie Star with his girlfriend on a red carpet, writing, "I was never ever in a million years going to be the other woman."

She says Movie Star assured her the relationship was "completely over" and that his girlfriend was "moving out" and claimed, "You're the only girl I want to be with. You're it."

Simpson writes that she believed him, and that he would be spotted out with her at nightclubs and even at a mutual friend's house. She shares that Movie Star talked to her a lot about her friend's pregnancy, and she says she even called him after her now-goddaughter was born.

She writes that he invited her to join him on a film set with a director whom she says was "known to even the most casual movie fan." Simpson claims she was made to enter the hotel from a private entrance and walk up the fire stairs in heels, seemingly as a way for the press to not get wind of her presence. She says she began to feel as if she was just there "to have sex" with Movie Star.

"Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl," she writes.

She adds that after Movie Star returned from a day of filming and they began kissing, he "just blurted out: 'Why aren't we having sex?'"

She writes that she later realized that he was sneaking her into the hotel "to hide me from his chick."

"I didn't care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of," she writes, noting that the next morning she left while he was on set. She says he later called her "weeping."

Simpson has had a series of high-profile romances in her life including her marriage to Lachey from 2002-2006. She's also been linked to John Mayer, Jensen Ackles, Johnny Knoxville, Tony Romo and more. She's been married to Eric Johnson since 2014.