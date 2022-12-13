Jessica Chastain Shares the Empowering Lesson She Taught Her Daughter in Rare Motherhood Comment

Jessica Chastain is giving a rare look inside her life as a mama! During a recent sit-down with Marie Claire, the Oscar-winning actress shared a key piece of advice she gave one of her daughters.

"Normally I never talk about my personal life," she tells the publication. "But I had a conversation with my daughter not that long ago. And when you're talking to kids it's like, 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' 'I want to be a ballerina. And she was like, 'I want to be a mama,'" she says about her daughter's response.

"And I was like, 'That's a great thing to be. But you know, you can be more than one thing.' She's like, 'What do you mean?'" Chastain says.

Jessica Chou

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star went on to explain how she told her daughter that the possibilities are endless when it comes to what she can be.

"I said, 'Well, look at me, honey. I'm a mama. I'm an actress. I'm a producer. I'm a business owner. I'm a friend. I'm a cook. I started listing all these things," she recalls telling her daughter. "Like, I am many things, so you can be whatever you want. You can be the president. You can be a ballerina. You can be a mama. And it was so shocking for her to hear all of this."

Chastain and her husband, Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed two daughters, whom they have kept largely out of the spotlight.

Jessica Chou

The George & Tammy star’s approach to motherhood was influenced by her own upbringing. In another portion of the interview, the actress revealed that the strong women in her life have always had a positive influence in her life.

"My mom raised me. I was very close to my grandmother, who was single most of her life. Women who had choices to make," the Zero Dark Thirty star says.

"I remember I was in sixth grade, my sister was in fourth grade, my brother was in first grade, and my mom was out working as a bartender," she recalls. "We were home all the time alone at night. It was just like, 'We're taking care of ourselves.' "There was no other option. My mom couldn't afford childcare, and she was trying to just get us fed. Getting food was the big deal."

Jessica Chou

Outside of film, Chastain has made it her mission to make sure that the voices of women from across the globe are heard. In October, the Good Nurse actress spoke to ET about the importance of using her platform to speak out for women's rights.

"It's really important for me to use my platform to amplify anyone's struggle for freedom and peace and safety. And what's happening in Iran right now is heartbreaking to me. I'm following the news every day as I hope everyone is, and my heart's with those girls," Chastain said.