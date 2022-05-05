Jessica Biel Shares Rare Update on Her and Justin Timberlake's Kids

Can't stop the feeling that Jessica Biel's life is going great.

During her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the Mother's Day episode, airing Thursday, the Candy star gives updates on her two sons with husband Justin Timberlake. "Both of our boys never stop. I mean, it is constant," she says of Silas, 7, and Phineas, 21 months. "It's, like, running and jumping off everything and climbing up everything."

According to their mom, the kids are also music lovers, but not in the same way. While Silas is into orchestras, symphonies and movie scores -- with a side of EDM -- Phineas likes to jam out with a guitar or drum on any surface. "He won't put these instruments down," she says.

As for mom and dad, the two stars celebrated a major milestone in March: Biel's 40th birthday. "He threw me such an amazing, amazing party," Biel says in praise of her husband of nearly 10 years.

Making the celebration extra special, Timberlake flew his band in and performed covers of songs relevant to their love story. "I mean, look, I will go head to head with anybody," she says, "but I'm his number one fan...Who do I want to see on my birthday is him and his band -- he's my favorite."

While the pair typically keep their kids out of the spotlight, Biel recently shared snaps on Instagram of how the family helped her ring in her birthday back in March. "Thinking of birthdays past and remembering all the amazing ones Justin and I spent solo. Now celebrating 40 with 🎂 and 🎈 with my other two favorite guys on the planet," the actress captioned a series of photos, including one of her holding their sons.

"Love you family," she added. "Thanks for all the birthday love. 40 feels fresh y’all."