Jessica Alba Reveals Her Dad Has Thyroid Cancer

Jessica Alba is sharing some family news with fans.

The 39-year-old actress revealed via Instagram and TikTok over the weeknd that her father, Mark Alba, has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Jessica is remaining optimistic, however, announcing the news with an inspiring message and a fun video of her and her dad dancing at home together.

"My #papasito is about to SLAY #thyroidcancer," she captioned it. "Starting his radiation therapy mañana 👊🏽 #LetsGo @markdalba #yougotthis."

The Instagram account for Mark's real estate company, The Alba Team, also shared the news over the weekend, additionally revealing that Mark recently recovered from COVID-19.

"It's about to get real personal. So, bigger things than business have been going on in the background," the caption for a video of Mark showing off his new neck scar read. "As a family and a team we have been dealing with health scares and some of us have had Covid and recovered. Mark in particular has battled Covid-19 and thyroid cancer in the past few months, with some radiation on the way soon for healing."

"He's positive and feeling great right now. It takes a lot to keep Mark down," the message continued. "Wishing our team captain 💙ALL THE BEST💙 as he takes care of his health in these next weeks. Stay tuned to his Instagram at @markdalba - we’re encouraging him to keep us all posted!"

While speaking with ET last February at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jessica opened up about giving fans a more intimate look at her life through the use of social media. She also joked about her TikTok skills, telling ET, "I really learned from my 12-year-old, [Honor]."

Not going to lie, she gives me all the tips," Jessica added.

Hear more on Jessica and her family in the video below.